Piedmont closes Hampton Park because gatherings violated shelter-in-place

The city of Piedmont closed Hampton Park this week because of gatherings that violated shelter-in-place orders, city officials said Friday.

The closure at the park, also known as Piedmont Sports Field, went into effect on Thursday and will continue until further notice.

Residents should stay at home except for essential needs, city officials said.

"While fresh air and exercise are necessary for mental and physical health, please undertake these activities in a way that complies with the spirit of the orders," according to a statement from the city on Friday.