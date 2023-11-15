Piedmont police credit license plate camera for helping locate robbery suspects

Police in Piedmont credited license plate reading cameras for helping to track down two suspects accused of stealing large appliances.

According to police, the cameras helped them locate a Ford pickup truck in Oakland.

Inside the truck, officers found a stolen oven, a toilet and some tools.

Police also located two suspects. One was found with four grams of methanamine.

The two suspects were taken into custody without issue.

The bust is proof that the license plate reading technology works, this after many questions have been raised about the technology's effectiveness…

According to a KTVU investigation completed in September, most cities with cameras in the Bay Area don't even track the arrest data tied to them.



