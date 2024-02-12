Piedmont wealth manager to change plea in deadly Oakland crash

A Piedmont wealth manager is expected to change his plea in a deadly crash in Oakland, KTVU has learned.

Timothy Hamano, 67, is expected to plead no contest to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run, both felonies, in Alameda County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Hamano was driving with his wife when he crashed into and killed Gregory Turnage, 41, as the victim was standing on the sidewalk on Park Boulevard near Greenwood in the Glenview District.

Oakland police said Hamano ran from his car, leaving his injured wife behind.

He has been under house arrest for about 920 days and is expected to be sentenced to a total of 1,095 days of house arrest, said his attorneys Colin Cooper and Kellin Cooper. They described the expected sentence as a "paper prison" commitment, meaning he will be placed on parole.

"This was aberrational behavior," Kellin Cooper told KTVU.

