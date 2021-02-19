Pilot killed after small plane crashes into big rig at Port of Los Angeles
article
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A pilot was killed and a truck driver was injured when a small plane crashed into a big rig at a cargo terminal area in the Port of Los Angeles on Friday, authorities said.
The driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
The crash occurred around noon. A small amount of fuel spilled on the ground by the wrecked aircraft was contained.
There were no immediate details about either victim.