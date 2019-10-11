Pilot retiring after 35 years gives his wings to Central Florida toddler with Down syndrome
article
MIAMI, Fla. - An American Airlines pilot, retiring after decades on the job, decided to give his wings to a 2-year-old boy with Down syndrome.
Captain Joe Weis gave the special gift to Ki Klitenick, 2, of Ocala, on the tarmac at the Miami International Airport on October 2.
TRENDING: Mother shares heartbreaking before-and-after photos of son in throes of addiction
Weis pinned the wings on the boy's shirt in the cockpit after a flight from Madrid.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, the boy's mother said he's been talking nonstop about his gift and his new friend, Capt. Joe.