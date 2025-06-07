30th annual Pink Triangle returns for San Francisco Pride

The Brief More than 800 volunteers installed the pink triangle on Twin Peaks, a reclaimed symbol of LGBTQ resistance and remembrance. The one-acre display will remain through the end of June as a visual centerpiece of San Francisco’s pride celebrations.



Over 800 volunteers gathered atop Twin Peaks Saturday morning to install the 30th annual Pink Triangle, one of San Francisco’s most enduring and symbolic Pride landmarks.

The massive installation, made up of 175 bright pink tarps, spans roughly an acre and can be seen from across the city on a clear day.

The pink triangle, once used by the Nazis to mark people as homosexual, has since been reclaimed by the LGBTQ community as a symbol of remembrance, resistance, and unity.

A Beacon of pride and history

"It’s a heck of a lot of fun, but it’s also a way to give back to those who came before us, in the Holocaust," said volunteer Chrissy Cronin. "It’s crazy, fun chaos."

Volunteer Troy Brunet has participated for nearly 20 years.

"I love to see all the people coming together… even when we had a small group of people, just being able to present something to the world that's meaningful to us," Brunet said. "Being a gay person in this world is already difficult enough, but when you have good representation out there - it’s just great to be part of it."

The annual installation began three decades ago with a small display organized by Patrick Carney, who still leads the project.

"The Pink Triangle is more important than ever this year," Carney said. "Who would’ve thought that 30 years ago when we first started? But with over 500 anti-LGBTQ and trans bills proposed across the country - they’re going after personal freedoms, free speech."

A community effort

Families, longtime volunteers, and first-time participants comprised the diverse crowd contributing to the installation.

"The Pink Triangle is a reminder of what can happen if we let society get out of hand and let hate rule," said volunteer Joanie Juster. "Just look at the love here."

"It’s terrific to be in community with so many other folks," said Andi Plantenberg, who volunteered with her daughter Roxie. "It’s so family-friendly, and everybody takes care of each other."

"This is actually my fourth year doing this," said Audrey Baeten-Ruffo, who participated with her dads. "When we first moved to San Francisco, it was a fun way to get involved in the community. We’ve just kept coming back, it’s such a great gathering."

The installation was followed by a commemoration ceremony featuring remarks from city and state leaders, including Mayor Daniel Lurie, and performances by the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band.

"This is my 20-something year of doing this," said Paul Valdez. "I always love putting it up in the morning and sharing the history of the symbol with the public."

The Pink Triangle will remain on display through the end of June.

Volunteers will be needed again to help take it down following Pride weekend.