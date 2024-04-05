Pitcher Logan Webb's grandmothers excited for SF Giants home opener

article

The countdown is on to the first pitch on the San Francisco Giants opening day Friday afternoon, and some of the team's biggest fans are pitcher Logan Webb's grandmothers.

Webb isn't pitching at the game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, but that doesn't mean Jan Webb and Patty Fecanin, who happen to be friends and roommates, won't be watching this game.

These team grandmas are at every game that Webb pitches.

"I love to watch the pitching and this year the hitting. It's like we have a full team," Fecanin said.

"The new pitching that we have, it's been wonderful to watch that," Webb said. "You can see all the camaraderie. Everyone seems to be happy."

They said their grandson helped implement the fact that the new coaching staff and players shake hands in the morning when they get to the club house. They said it's a small thing, but it makes a big difference when it comes to guys feeling welcome.

The game begins at 1:35 p.m.



