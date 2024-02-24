Pittsburg boy found shot to death inside car in Antioch

A 16-year-old boy from Pittsburg was fatally wounded Saturday morning after being shot, police said.

Antioch officers arrived on scene at the 1700 block of Observation Way at approximately 5:12 a.m. to find the teen boy with at least one gunshot wound seated inside a vehicle. Officers on site administered life-saving measures until they were relieved by ConFire and paramedics.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

After canvassing the area, police found that the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Tupelo Way, about two miles from the crime scene.

The Antioch Police Department's Investigations Bureau, comprised of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit assumed control of the investigation.

This is an active investigation, and no additional information will be disclosed at this time.

Anyone with any information or anonymous tips about this, or any other incident, can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.