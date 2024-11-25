Pittsburg father killed in hit-and-run crash after leaving church

The Brief The family of Joaquin Revuelta Galvez said he was coming home from church when he was killed. Pittsburg police said the entire crash was captured on surveillance video.



A father of two was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking home from church in Pittsburg on Friday night.

Police said they received a call about 9:15 p.m. about a crash in the 1500 block of Willow Pass Road and when officers arrived they found Joaquin Reveulta Galvez in the middle of the street.

Revuelta Galvez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

"There was some vehicle debris and the lone victim and that was the extent of the scene," Cpt. Philip Galer said, adding that there was a headlight of a vehicle also there at the crash site.

In a news release, police said the entire crash was captured on surveillance video.

Revuelta Galvez's family said investigators told them that he appeared to stumble and fall to the ground before the vehicle hit him.

"He was wearing sandals, and then he fell and landed in the street and a car ran over him," said his partner Maribel Macias. The couple have two grown sons, and Macias said the young men were close with their father.

Macias said the family didn't know about the crash until one of them noticed the emergency responders and police vehicles around the corner from the mobile home park where they live.

Now, during the holidays, she and her sons are grieving for Revuelta Galvez.

They said Revuelta Galvez had already been through so much. He had been recovering from brain surgery last year, but despite his health problems, he was a friendly neighbor and loving father with a good heart.

A relative said they saw him at the Sovereign Shepherd Church just a half hour before the crash, and he had bought some pupusas to bring back home.

His family wonders how someone could drive away and leave him there.

"If they had called 9-1-1... he would be alive right now. We don't know how long he was on the ground bleeding, dying," Macias said.

A relative set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for burial and funeral expenses.

Galer said investigators are withholding details from the surveillance footage to protect the investigation.

He said they do have leads on the vehicle that struck Revuelta Galvez.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Pittsburg police at (925) 646-2442 or contact Officer James Pena at (925) 252-4146.

Jana Katsuyama is a reporter for KTVU. Email Jana at jana.katsuyama@fox.com. Call her at 510-326-5529. Or follow her on Twitter @JanaKTVU and read her other reports on her bio page.