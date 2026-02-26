Pittsburg man booked on murder charge after Bethel Island shooting: sheriff

article

A 40-year-old Pittsburg man has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on a murder charge stemming from a shooting that left another man dead on Bethel Island, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff identified the suspect as Clayton Dortzbach, adding that his bail was set at $1 million. He was arrested on Wednesday about 4:45 p.m.

The sheriff's office alleges that Dortzbach shot and killed Edward Garofalo, 38, of Martinez on Monday about 9 p.m. on Bethel Island on the 3200 block of Dutch Slough Road .

No motive was provided.

As of Thursday, Dortzbach had not been charged, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney.

Bethel Island is located in the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta of Contra Costa County, about six miles east of Antioch.