Man shot dead on Bethel Island: Contra Costa County Sheriff

A man was shot dead on Bethel Island and now Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies are trying to figure out who did it and why.

What we know:

The sheriff said deputies were called out to the 3200 block of Dutch Slough Road on the island Monday just before 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man lying on the street suffering from a gunshot wound, the sheriff said on social media.

They tried to save him, but couldn't, the sheriff said.

Police and deputies congregate around a white house on Bethel Island following a homicide. Feb. 23, 2026

What we don't know:

The sheriff did not identify the man or give any more details about what happened.

Video at the scene showed several police and deputies on scene, including the Danville police, which provided some mutual aid.

Their vehicles were congregated around a white house.

Bethel Island is located in the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta of Contra Costa County, about six miles east of Antioch.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Aerial view of Bethel Island in Contra Costa County.