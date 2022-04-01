Pittsburg police say man fired at them first, release new video of shooting

Police released new video Friday of a non-fatal East Bay-shooting involving Pittsburg Police Department.

The shooting happened on the night of March 18. Police said Blake Hernandez, 28, of Pittsburg, was armed and shooting off his gun on Redwood Street. When officers arrived they said they tried talking with Hernandez.

Sometime later police said Hernandez shot at officers. Police returned fire, striking the suspect.

Hernandez survived the shooting and is now facing several charges by Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, including attempt of murder with enhancements. No officers were injured.

Advertisement

Hernandez remains in custody with a $1,500,000 bail.