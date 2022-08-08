Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court

A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel.

Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year in the death of Leilani Beauchamp of Carmel. Their hearing has been set for Nov. 7.

Beauchamp was shot at the home of Juan Parra-Peralta in Fairfield last year and her remains were found on the Central Coast, according to police.

Leilani Beauchamp of Carmel was killed in Fairfield last fall, according to police.

Parra-Peralta was reportedly dating Quintanilla and faces charges of being an accessory to murder but was set free on bail.

Friends said Parra-Peralta and Beauchamp had briefly dated. They also said Quintanilla was Parra-Peralta's girlfriend.

"It looks like it could be a love triangle situation, but it is still being actively investigated," Solano County Chief Deputy District Attorney Paul Sequeira said.

Beauchamp was last seen at a Halloween party in Sacramento when she left with two active duty Air Force members, one of them now known to be Parra-Peralta.