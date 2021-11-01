3 arrested, including Travis Air Force Base airman, in death of woman, Fairfield police say

Three people were arrested in connection with the killing of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were found on the Central Coast, police said.

A 21-year-old woman has been accused of murder and two others — one of them being her sibling — are facing charges in connection with the killing of Leilani Beauchamp of Carmel. One of the suspects is an active duty Air Force member from Travis Air Force Base, the agency confirms.

The Fairfield Police Department said it is investigating the death of Beauchamp, because she was killed in the Solano County city.

She was last seen early Saturday morning in Sacramento at a Halloween party when she left with two active duty Air Force members — one of them now arrested — who were living in a Fairfield home on Cascade Lane.

Beauchamp was first reported missing Saturday evening, police said.

Investigators with the police department and Travis Air Force Base determined Beauchamp's death on Cascade Lane as a homicide. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said Beauchamp's remains were found Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Corral De Tierra Road in Salinas.

"Leilani was truly a blessing to us and her beloved friends. Leilani shared a very close relationship with her younger brother and sister who, after she ventured out to college, maintained daily communication with them," Beauchamp's family told Sacramento news station KCRA 3. "We will miss her smile, her laugh, her caring demeanor, her strong will, her passion for life and the love she brought to our family. We love you Leilani."

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Juan Parra Peralta. Photo: Travis Air Force Base

The suspects arrested in connection with her death are:

Jessica Quintanilla, a 21-year-old woman from Pittsburg arrested on murder charges

Juan Parra-Peralta, a 20-year-old male from Fairfield arrested for accessory to murder . He is an airman 1st class assigned to the 60th aerial port squadron at Travis Air Force Base. Fairfield police arrested him on base, according to the air base.

Marco Quintanilla, a 27-year-old man from Pittsburg arrested for accessory to murder and a violation of his parole. He was on parole for a felony conviction for attempted murder

Travis Air Force Base confirmed that Parra-Peralta was one of the two men arrested in connection with the Fairfield Police Department's death investigation of Beauchamp.

Friends say Parra-Peralta and Beauchamp had briefly dated. They also said Quintanilla is Parra-Peralta's current girlfriend.

Travis Air Force Base sent following statement that reads in part: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with family and friends of the victim."

If an Air Force member is jailed, paperwork is filed to list their status as "civilian confinement" during which time they forfeit pay and allowances, the Air Force base said, declining further comment.

A spokesperson with Travis Air Force Base said Parra-Peralta posted bail for $25,000.

KCRA 3 reported this story.

Family of Leilani Beauchamp