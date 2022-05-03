Pittsburg vegetation fire threatens nearby structures

article

A vegetation fire broke out near a residential area in Pittsburg Tuesday afternoon and threatened nearby homes.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Chelsea Way and posed a threat to homes in the area.

Fire officials said Los Medanos Elementary was briefly evacuated due to smoke in the area, but students were allowed to return to class.

The fire was knocked down by 12:55 p.m. and only burned three acres.