Plane crashes in Pacific Ocean near Half Moon Bay

A small plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean about 40 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay on Saturday, federal transportation officials said.

The crash killed the pilot and co-pilot on the flight bound for Hawaii, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The FAA told KTVU that two people were on board a flight from Santa Rosa to Honolulu, but did not confirm whether they had perished in the crash. Their plane crashed at 2:15 pm.m, the FAA said.

The plane involved was a DHC-6-400 Twin Otter, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB will continue to investigate what happened.