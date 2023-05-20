Expand / Collapse search

Plane crashes in Pacific Ocean near Half Moon Bay

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 10:02PM
Half Moon Bay
KTVU FOX 2

2 on board plane that crashed into ocean west of Half Moon Bay

Two people were on board a small plane flying from Santa Rosa to Honolulu when it crashed into the Pacific Ocean on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

A small plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean about 40 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay on Saturday, federal transportation officials said.

The crash killed the pilot and co-pilot on the flight bound for Hawaii, the San Francisco Chronicle reported

The FAA told KTVU that two people were on board a flight from Santa Rosa to Honolulu, but did not confirm whether they had perished in the crash. Their plane crashed at 2:15 pm.m, the FAA said.

Featured

Sonoma County sheriff's wife arrested on DUI charge
article

Sonoma County sheriff's wife arrested on DUI charge

The wife of Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after crashing into a house and injuring a person in the home, Engram said on social media.

The plane involved was a DHC-6-400 Twin Otter, according to the National Transportation Safety Board

The NTSB will continue to investigate what happened.