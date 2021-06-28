Plans to create sprawling tech campus on former Fry's grounds in San Jose

There are plans in San Jose to build a sprawling tech campus to replace the former Fry's Electronics headquarters.

Fry's closed its doors in February because of the pandemic, and because of changing shopping habits.

Now, Bay West Development is planning a new project at the site, which would include almost 2 million square feet of office space, and amenities for workers, across several new buildings.

The project is expected to break ground in October 2023 and be completed in 10 years.

