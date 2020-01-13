Plans to improve security checkpoints at SFO international terminal

article

The San Francisco International Airport plans to expand and improve two security checkpoints in the international terminal.

Officials said the goal is to improve the experience at the Mayor Ed. Lee International Departures Hall.

The expanded checkpoints will increase screening lanes by 33 percent more and provide more space for security lines and what's known as the "recompose area" where passengers gather their belongings.

Construction is set to begin in late January and scheduled to be completed by February of next year.