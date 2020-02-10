'Plant upset' at Chevron refinery

article

A “plant upset” occurred at the Chevron refinery in Richmond on Monday, causing a small evacuation of some employees who were working in that area, according to the Contra Costa County Health Department.

Spokeswoman Maria Duazo said the refinery notified her department of the “upset” and the subsequent flaring at 4:24 a.m.

She did not elaborate on what the “plant upset” entailed.

Chevron did not find any evidence of any odor or “off-site consequences.” Hazardous materials units were not sent to investigate, she said.