Plaskett Fire: Evacuation orders issued in Big Sur

The Brief Firefighters in Monterey County are responding to the new Plaskett Fire while continuing to battle the 19,000-acre Timber Fire. The Plaskett Fire broke out Wednesday morning near Plaskett and has burned 80 acres with zero containment. Cal Fire has issued an evacuation order for Zone MRY-F036 along with evacuation warnings for surrounding areas.



Firefighters in Monterey County are battling another vegetation fire near Big Sur that broke out Wednesday as crews continue fighting the Timber Fire.

Cal Fire reported that the Plaskett Fire started around 11:01 a.m. on Forest Road 23S10, east of Los Burros Road in Plaskett, prompting an evacuation order. The fire has burned 80 acres and remains at 0% containment.

An evacuation order for the Plaskett Fire has been issued for Zone MRY-F036. Evacuation warnings are also in effect for zones MRY-F035 and MRY-F037.

Firefighters battle Plaskett Fire in Monterey County

What we know:

The Plaskett Fire is burning as crews continue working the Timber Fire, which broke out on Aug. 8 near Big Sur. The Timber Fire has torched 19,000 acres and forced evacuations, according to Cal Fire.

Neil Gamboa is a planning operations section chief for the Timber Fire with California Incident Management Team 3. The group is one of eight specialized teams of joint emergency personnel from federal, state, and local agencies deployed to large-scale disasters.

Featured article

Cal Fire shifts resources to new vegetation fire

Gamboa said that some resources from the Timber Fire are being used to manage the Plaskett Fire. Response to the Timber Fire transitioned this week from Cal Fire to California Incident Management Team 3.

He said in a briefing Wednesday that a big contingent was heading to the Plaskett Fire along with a heavy onset of air force units to help support the response.

Crews face tough terrain in Plaskett Fire response

What's next:

Gamboa said that additional resources may be deployed to the Plaskett Fire if needed. As of noontime Wednesday, several firefighting teams, engines, and air tactical units have responded.

According to a Cal Fire update, the fire is growing at a moderate rate of spread and is located in very difficult terrain that is hard to access.

Given that the Plaskett Fire is still in its infancy, Gamboa said he did not know how the new fire may affect the overall response to the Timber Fire.