Plastic washing up on San Francisco beaches has filthy source

Beachgoers are encountering all kinds of trash along beaches in San Francisco and it turns out it’s not from littering.

From high atop the lookout point at Fort Funston, the views are stunning.

But down in the sand where beachgoers usually scavenge for seashells, there’s something new to pick up: plastic.

"It’s kind of sad to see," Justin Baskin of San Francisco said while visiting the beach. "For goodness’ sake, to stay here it’s already really hard. So, might as well not live in a pigsty."

Volunteers are taking matters into their own hands and hauling out bags full of junk.

"I’ve got what appears to be a shampoo bottle, three water bottles, some like plastic netting, and some plastic beer holders," Sophia Lewman showed KTVU two handfuls of trash she had just picked up while out for a walk on the beach.

According to the National Park Service, the garbage at both Fort Funston and Ocean Beach is likely coming from the city sewer system.

"Oh, that is pretty gross, especially when people want to enjoy these beaches," Michelle Marcaida said while out for a stroll.

Marcaida works out at the beach and has noticed more trash lately.

Several sewage outflows drain out along the coast and that’s not the only source of rubbish.

SEE ALSO: Worried by summer's disasters and extreme weather? Climate scientists have advice

Recent rain and soil erosion at the former Mussell Rock Landfill down the coast at Daly City is exposing garbage that’s been buried since 1979.

"Somebody just has to care enough to want to put some money into it," Lisa McMillan said while walking her dog at Fort Funston. "It’s the squeaky wheel that gets the grease."

A spokesperson for the National Park Service told KTVU; "Our maintenance team has been made aware and is currently determining next steps. For the safety of our visitors, we discourage anyone from picking up garbage without the supervision of park staff.

But some are worried about the urgent threat to wildlife.

"Fish getting plastic wrapped around their necks or birds," Baskin said.

And then there’s the filthy view.

"It’s like jarring when you come here to escape the city, and then you look immediately to your left, and you’re still surrounded by trash," Lewman said.

Beachgoers who’ve been coming out here for decades said during high tide they see a lot more garbage wash up.

As KTVU reported in December, Daly City has set aside $1.7 million dollars to fix the exposed landfill.

The city is accepting bids from contractors.

KTVU reached out for an update on the bidding process and the timeline on Tuesday, but did not hear back by publish time.