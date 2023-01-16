World War II military structure falls on to Bay Area beach

article

A World War II era military structure slid hundreds of feet down a San Francisco beach on Monday.

According to experts, recent wet weather led to a landslide at Fort Funston beach and caused the structure to slide down a cliff, and eventually resting near the water.

Park officials said visitors should pay attention to their surroundings and use caution while in the area.

Officials did not say what the structure may have been used for, or when it will be moved off of the beach.