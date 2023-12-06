Landslide renews concerns over decades-old Daly City landfill

Along the rocky coastline of Daly City, a decades-old decision is giving rise to present-day concerns that affect both residents and the environment.

"This is where the dump was, way back when. This is where all the garbage went," said Mark Malindog, a resident of nearby Pacifica, referring to the old Muscle Rock Landfill.

Daly City officials said that dating back to the 1950s, 1.5 million cubic yards of debris were deposited into a landfill on the site, which ceased operation in 1979. Recent rains and soil erosion have once again revealed the remnants of the site.

"It’s sloughing down at the toe of the slope. And it’s basically showing some pieces of landfill that you would imagine you’d find in a landfill – plastic bags and things of that nature," explained Thomas J. Piccolotti, city manager for Daly City.

Officials noted that the exposed waste poses a hazard to people using the area for recreation and to the environment.

"Now we’re stuck with the environmental consequences. We have seeping garbage. But this has gone on for 20 to 30 years. Now, people are always looking for a quick fix. Why hasn’t it been fixed yet?," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.

Featured article

Canepa said addressing the issue could be financially catastrophic due to a nearby earthquake fault, which could significantly inflate the cost of a cleanup project.

"The city council has allocated $1.7 million for the construction, containment, and mitigation of it," said Piccollotti.

He added that bids for the project will be accepted starting Dec. 13. However, it's considered a temporary step toward a long-term problem impacting the view and environment along a portion of the San Mateo County coastline.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in KTVU's South Bay bureau. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @JesseKTVU and on Instagram, @jessegontv.