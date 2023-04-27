Pleasant Hill police search for man who discarded firework that injured teen

A 14-year-old was seriously injured a few weeks ago when an illegal firework left behind by an unknown suspect exploded in his hand.

Police said the teen found the firework at Pleasant Hill Middle School on April 17 and took it to a trail along 2800 Contra Costa Boulevard when it detonated. Paramedics and police found the teen with significant injuries to his hand and he was taken to Children’s Hospital Oakland by ambulance.

Officials asked for the public's help in finding the suspect who left the firework on campus. They say surveillance video shows a man dressed in a purple hoodie and dark jeans bring the firework to campus April 16.

The suspect allegedly walked into one of the outdoor hallways, put the firework on the ground, and lit it. The firework initially ignited but did not detonate, police said.

Video showed the suspect leaving the unexploded firework behind, and walk away from campus.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Department at (925) 288-4688.