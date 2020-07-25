Pleasant Hill seek SUV involved in Friday night hit-and-run crash

article

Police are searching for an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Pleasant Hill.

The collision happened shortly before 11 p.m., when a Ford Explorer headed northbound on Contra Costa Boulevard reportedly ran a red light and hit a Toyota traveling westbound on Concord Avenue, according to Pleasant Hill police.

The SUV, described as a tan 2000s model Ford Explorer, left the scene, fleeing onto southbound Interstate Highway 680.

Information about whether anyone was injured in the crash was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Pleasant Hill police regarding case 20-2350.