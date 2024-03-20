Pleasant Hill robbery suspect killed in shootout with delivery driver

A 21-year-old man attempting to rob a delivery driver in Pleasant Hill was killed in a shootout with the victim, which also claimed the life of the driver on Tuesday.

Investigators said that the delivery driver, 63-year-old Peter Popovich, worked for a company that sold packaging materials for the legal distribution and sale of cannabis. The name of Popovich's employer has not been disclosed.

Authorities said Popovich was delivering packaging materials to cannabis distributors in the Bay Area when he was targeted by at least two suspects shortly before noon in the area of Twinbridge Circle.

Popovich was near his parked van when he encountered two armed suspects, police said. Popovich was also armed. During the encounter, gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and the victim, resulting in Popovich and one of the suspects being shot multiple times.

Popovich and the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Trevon Davis of San Pablo, died from their injuries.

The second suspect, who remains unidentified, got away.

Investigators said Popovich and Davis did not know each other.

Popovich had a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon issued by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. The firearm he used during the incident was recovered at the scene.