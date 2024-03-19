Pleasant Hill shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pleasant Hill that left one man dead and another wounded on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the 300 block of Twinbridge Circle and that two victims were lying on the ground, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where one of them was pronounced dead. The second victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A suspect is not in custody at this time.