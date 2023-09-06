Pleasanton applying for $3M grant to install surveillance cameras

The city of Pleasanton is working to get a $3 million grant from the state to install new surveillance cameras all over town.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the installation of cameras if the grant money comes through.

The goal, the council said, is to help prevent theft.

While the city council supported the move, several members did say they were concerned about privacy.

But police said cameras would not be used to look for crimes, only to respond to reports of something happening.

"There's no intent right now, or even in the future that I can see, that we would be combing through the amount of data we would be collecting to look for crime," said Capt. Kurt Schlehuber. "We would be relying on people to notifying us of something that occurred, and that would trigger the search."

The cameras do not include facial recognition technology.

And the city says the cameras will follow guidance suggested from the ACLU, where any data will be automatically purged after 30 days.

