Pleasanton-based cafe chain announces closure after 33 years due to COVID-19

article

Specialty's Cafe & Bakery, a Pleasanton-based chain that had locations around the West Coast and as far away as Chicago, announced Sunday that it is going out of business after 33 years, an apparent victim of the novel coronavirus health emergency.

It's last day of operation would be Tuesday, the company said in an announcement posted Sunday on its website.

"Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated company revenues," the chain said in its post.

Offerings at Specialty's included soup, salad, sandwiches, baked goods and a coffee bar.

In the Bay Area it had eight locations in San Francisco, three in San Mateo County, eight in Santa Clara County, four in Alameda County and one in Contra Costa County.

Since the start of the shelter order it had been promoting delivered orders via GrubHub and donations for meals delivered to health care workers at Veterans Administration hospitals and other locations.