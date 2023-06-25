Pleasanton power outage affecting traffic signals

Pleasanton police said at 5:47 p.m. Sunday the city was experiencing a power outage in "several areas."

The outage has impacted traffic signals at some intersections. Police ask people to drive with extreme caution. When approaching an intersection with non-functioning traffic signals, motorists are required to treat the intersection as if there was a stop sign.

PG&E said on its website the outage is affecting fewer than 500 customers. It says power went out at 4:54 p.m. and is estimated to be back on by 8:15 p.m.