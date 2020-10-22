Pleasanton vigil for missing 19-year-old woman last seen at Crissy Field

A vigil is scheduled Thursday evening for a 19-year old woman, missing now for three weeks.



Sydney West, also known as Syd, was a student at UC Berkeley, last seen on Sept. 30 at Crissy Field near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Her great-aunt, Amy Weiss, said she was alone that day and had asked for deferment to Cal until fall 2021.

She moved to Berkeley in August from Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

San Francisco police said West is “considered at-risk due to depression,” but her family did not want to discuss that.

Earlier this month, her uncle, Robert West, told the News and Observer that he last saw his niece in August when he helped his brother move her into a dorm at Cal.

“She was having a hard time,” he told the paper. “That’s a tough adjustment, and she never had been away from home. I think it was a pretty scary move and quite a bit of anxiety for her.”

The vigil starts at 6 p.m. at Wayside Park in Pleasanton, where she used to live.

If anyone has any leads or tips for the San Francisco police to investigate, please call the SFPD tip-line at 415-575-4444.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina is asking anyone in North Carolina who may have had recent contact with Syd to call Investigator Ashley Woodlief at (919) 245 – 2909.