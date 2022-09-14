PnB Rock Death: What we know about the suspects on the run

The music community remains stunned a day after rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed while dining at a Los Angeles staple.

On Monday, the 30-year-old rapper and his girlfriend were dining at the Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles on Manchester Avenue when they were approached by an armed robber.

"Just yesterday, we had the tragic mid-day murder of a music artist by the name of PnB Rock, also known as Rakim Allen, as he sat in a local restaurant in the southeast part of Los Angeles with his girlfriend," said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore Tuesday. "They were attacked and robbed because we believe the target was expensive jewelry and property that he had on his person."

Moore believes social media may have played a role in helping the suspects track down PnB Rock.

"We believe this senseless murder occurred following a posting on Instagram, or social media, of him as a music artist and his family enjoying an afternoon meal. The posting of that may have led to these individuals learning where he was at and going there specifically with the intention of robbing him because he's known in the social media circles of possessing very expensive jewelry and property of great value," said Moore.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Rapper PnB Rock performs onstage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival at Honda Center on August 11, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Moore said there were at least two suspects.

"We do believe that there are a minimum of two of them. One was driving the vehicle, letting off his passenger, and that passenger went into the store, into the restaurant," said Moore.

Moore said the suspects then got into the getaway vehicle and left. Investigators are sifting through video evidence and speaking with PnB Rock's girlfriend.

"It's my understanding that the girlfriend is cooperating fully with us and has shared with the investigators the events leading up to this tragic murder and aftermath as well," said Moore.

Music fans came to PnB Rock's memorial site outside of Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles Tuesday to mourn.

"PnB Rock's music inspired a lot of art. I'm an artist myself so it inspired me. It's a sad, tragic situation when you come out to have a meal and enjoy your life and day and this is how it ends up. I'm just here to pay my respects," said Lucas Davis, a Chicago native who has lived in LA for several years.



"We do believe that there are a minimum of two of them. One was driving the vehicle, letting off his passenger, and that passenger went into the store, into the restaurant," said Moore.

Moore said the suspects then got into the getaway vehicle and left. Investigators are sifting through video evidence and speaking with PnB Rock's girlfriend.

"It's my understanding that the girlfriend is cooperating fully with us and has shared with the investigators the events leading up to this tragic murder and aftermath as well," said Moore.

Music fans came to PnB Rock's memorial site outside of Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles Tuesday to mourn.

"PnB Rock's music inspired a lot of art. I'm an artist myself so it inspired me. It's a sad, tragic situation when you come out to have a meal and enjoy your life and day and this is how it ends up. I'm just here to pay my respects," said Lucas Davis, a Chicago native who has lived in LA for several years.

Shanel Johnson is also grieving the loss.

"I think it was completely senseless. It didn't make any sense for the [kind of] celebrity that he is to be out here like that in the first place without any protection. As rappers, everybody knows with everything going on in the news, y'all are targets. PnB Rock is the reason I'm still with my mate. He created songs that really expressed love, deep real love, and everything that you want your man to say to you, PnB Rock said that," said Johnson.