Police activity in Lafayette closes roadway

Police activity in unincorporated Lafayette shut a portion of Taylor Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that it was not an active situation and that there was no threat to the public, but other information was not released.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said they were called to Gloria Terrace and Taylor Blvd. for a person with a possible gun shot wound. The fire department said they were looking for a patient in a black Mercedes. The fire department turned the case over to the coroner by 1:19 p.m. An advisory went out to the public at 1:41 p.m.

SkyFOX flew above the area and appeared to see a body covered by a tarp in the street.

The section of Taylor Boulevard between Withers Avenue and Grayson Road will be closed until further notice, police said.

The public should avoid the area, police said.