Pregnant woman shot in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, fire officials say

A pregnant woman was shot in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Authorities told KTVU the woman called 911 to report she had been shot in the 1100 block of Hollister. The initial call was received around 2:13 p.m.

Officials could not provide information on the woman's condition or her unborn child.

She was taken to a local hospital.

San Francisco police officers searched the area for the suspect, who remains at large.

Aerial footage showed several police cars and an intersection blocked off with crime scene tape.