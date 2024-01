Police activity is unfolding involving American Canyon law enforcement in the city of Vallejo.

Footage from SkyFOX shows shell casings on the street and a crashed car into the fence of a home.

Solano County sheriff's deputies were also on scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ American Canyon OIS in Vallejo

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.