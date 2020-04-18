Police arrest four teens in Danville, Dublin robberies

article

Four teenagers were in custody following a robbery Friday afternoon at a Danville CVS store, Danville police said.

Police Chief Allan Shields said the robbery was reported at 4:53 p.m. Friday by an employee of the drug store in the 600 block of San Ramon Valley Boulevard.

The caller said two suspects entered the pharmacy, simulated a firearm and demanded access to the narcotics safe.

When employees stated they did not have access, the suspects fled, Shields said.

Police in nearby Dublin had reported a similar incident two hours earlier and provided a description of the car. A Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy saw that vehicle on northbound Interstate Highway 680 near Treat Boulevard in Walnut Creek and pulled it over. Two teenagers in the car were identified as suspects in the Danville robbery, and the other two as suspects in the Dublin incident.

All four were booked into Juvenile Hall in Martinez on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and looting. Looting, Shields said, is a charge that may be applied when a person enters a building to commit any theft during state of emergency.

"This was an excellent example of how police work together to keep the community safe by capturing criminals," Shields said.