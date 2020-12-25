Police arrest homeless man suspected in two Marin County convenience store robberies

article

A 30-year-old homeless man from Sonoma County has been arrested in connection to two store robberies in Marin County, police said Friday.

The robberies occurred in the early-morning hours of Dec. 19 at a Shell gas station on South Novato Blvd. in Novato and a Circle K on Francisco Boulevard in San Rafael, police said.

In both robberies, the suspect displayed a gun and stole several cartons of cigarettes, police said.

Officers obtained video of the robberies from in-store surveillance and later arrested Elliott Malone, 30, for the crimes.