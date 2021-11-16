Police arrest man accused of forcing his way into a home, stabbing 60-year-old Stockton woman

article

Police in Stockton said a 60-year-old woman was stabbed inside her home by a transient who forced his way into the home on Monday night.

The attack happened just before 10 p.m. in the 7500 block of Kelley Drive in the city's Lakeview District.

The victim told police the suspect entered her home, grabbed a knife and stabbed her in the arm. He then prevented her from trying to get away.

Police said the suspect ended up fleeing but was later located and arrested.

He's been identified as 60-year-old Roy Thomas. He faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.