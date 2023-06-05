Pair arrested for alleged homicide near San Jose's Discovery Meadows Park

article

San Jose police on Monday announced the arrest of two men following a 2021 homicide near Discovery Meadows Park.

William Jones, 37, and David Barranza, 30 were both taken into custody May 25 in connection with the death of Wayne Ham, 41 – all of San Jose.

Police did not detail what evidence they had against the pair and they did not state whether they knew the victim.

Ham was found dead on Sept. 13, 2021 in the area of Discovery Meadows Park.

No other information was provided.