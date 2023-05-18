Police arrest San Mateo man who allegedly tried to set up meeting for sex with 14-year-old girl

Police arrested a 35-year-old San Mateo man in connection with an attempt to set up a meeting with a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of having sex, according to an announcement Wednesday from the San Mateo Police Department.

Richard Smith was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of contacting a minor to commit a felony and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, police said.

The investigation began after police received a report of a man engaging in sexual conversations with a minor. Police said Smith sent explicit texts and photographs to detectives posing as a 14-year-old girl and agreed to meet "her" at a local park to engage in sexual activity.

When Smith arrived at Laurie Meadows Park and approached an undercover officer, police arrested him.