Police arrest suspect in chaotic Antioch sideshow
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man is now under arrest and charged in connection with the Antioch sideshow over the weekend that left two people hurt.
21-year-old Chase Allen Cancilla of Antioch was arraigned Wednesday in Martinez.
He's charged with reckless driving and felony hit-and-run resulting in the serious injury of another and driving without a valid driver's license.
Police say the suspect sped away from the sideshow and crashed into another car before running from the scene on foot.
He's being held on $191,000 bail.