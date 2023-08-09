Police arrest suspect in chaotic Antioch sideshow

A man is now under arrest and charged in connection with the Antioch sideshow over the weekend that left two people hurt.

21-year-old Chase Allen Cancilla of Antioch was arraigned Wednesday in Martinez.

He's charged with reckless driving and felony hit-and-run resulting in the serious injury of another and driving without a valid driver's license.

Police say the suspect sped away from the sideshow and crashed into another car before running from the scene on foot.

He's being held on $191,000 bail.