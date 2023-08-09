Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest suspect in chaotic Antioch sideshow

By KTVU staff
Published 
Sideshows
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest suspect in chaotic Antioch sideshow

News at 6 p.m.

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man is now under arrest and charged in connection with the Antioch sideshow over the weekend that left two people hurt.

21-year-old Chase Allen Cancilla of Antioch was arraigned Wednesday in Martinez.

Related

Antioch sideshow chaos leads to 3 crashes, car plunging into river
article

Antioch sideshow chaos leads to 3 crashes, car plunging into river

A sideshow in Antioch ended in chaos overnight. Police said three car crashes followed, including a car plunging into a river.

He's charged with reckless driving and felony hit-and-run resulting in the serious injury of another and driving without a valid driver's license.

Police say the suspect sped away from the sideshow and crashed into another car before running from the scene on foot.

He's being held on $191,000 bail.