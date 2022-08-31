Police chase in Lafayette, suspect vehicle crashes into sheriff's car
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in Lafayette Tuesday night after police cornered their getaway car at a dead end on Woodborough Road.
The suspect's vehicles crashed into a Contra Costa County sheriff's patrol car about 10 p.m.
Neighbors in the area said someone was arrested on scene.
MORE: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder after 20-year-old killed near Lafayette
This chase hit speeds of more than 100 mph on Interstate 680 through Walnut Creek.
No further details were released.