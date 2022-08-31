Police chase in Lafayette, suspect vehicle crashes into sheriff's car

Two suspects were arrested in Lafayette Tuesday night after police cornered their getaway car at a dead end on Woodborough Road.

The suspect's vehicles crashed into a Contra Costa County sheriff's patrol car about 10 p.m.

Neighbors in the area said someone was arrested on scene.

This chase hit speeds of more than 100 mph on Interstate 680 through Walnut Creek.

No further details were released.