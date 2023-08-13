Police discover credit card skimmer in Santa Rosa 7-Eleven store

The Santa Rosa Police Department announced that it found a credit card skimmer Saturday at the front register of a 7-Eleven, which was allegedly installed by three suspects when employees were distracted.

At 5:34 p.m., an employee of a 7-Elevem store located at 1760 Piner Road said they found a skimming device on the pin pad at the store's front register.

Video surveillance footage revealed that three men entered the store, distracted employees and installed the device, said police. The device was on the pin pad for 24 hours before its discovery.

The store is working on notifying and identifying any cardholders whose information may have been skimmed.