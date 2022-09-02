Expand / Collapse search
Police identify cars involved in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu

Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
article

Police say this Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in a 2021 shooting in Oakland that left a 23-month-old dead on November 6, 2021.

Police have released new details in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. They say an Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in the fatal shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland on November 6, 2021. 

A stray bullet hit and killed Jasper Wu, 23 months old, as he rode with his family in the southbound lanes of 880 according to California Highway Patrol. 

Jasper's mother, who was driving, was able to stop their vehicle around the Broadway exit. There were two other children in the car, who were not hurt. The family was on their way home to Fremont from San Francisco at the time of the shooting. 

CHP does not believe the family was the target of the shooting. 

Police did not say which vehicle the fatal shot was fired from. 

The Highway Patrol asks that anyone with information about the shooting call the CHP Investigation Tip line at 707.917.4491.


 


 