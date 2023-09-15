Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate deadly stabbing near San Jose State campus

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 8:04AM
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police investigate a stabbing in the area of S. 4th and San Carlos streets. Setpt. 15, 2023 

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Friday began investigating a deadly stabbing near the San Jose State University campus.

Police said the stabbing was reported around 4:15 a.m. in the area of S. 4th and San Carlos streets.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead on scene. 

Police said they took a person of interest into custody. 

