Police investigate death of man whose body found near Travis Boulevard

Fairfield police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near Travis Boulevard and Interstate Highway 80 early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. to a report from someone who said they found a man lying in the bushes and not appearing to be breathing on the north side of Travis Boulevard near the highway, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his cause of death is under investigation. Police said officers remained at the scene as of shortly after 8 a.m. and the public is advised to avoid the area until it is cleared of the law enforcement response.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Fairfield police dispatch at (707) 428-7300.