Police investigate double shooting near San Jose State University

A man and a woman were shot near the San Jose State University campus on Monday morning.

The woman is expected to be OK, and officers said the man is suffering life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. on the corner of 10th and San Salvador streets in downtown – on the east side of the university.

Police were congregated in the parking lot of a nearby church; it wasn't immediately clear why.

A man who lives across the street said police came knocking on his door about 4 a.m. because they noticed he had cameras in front of his house.

He said he knows the woman who was hurt.

"She's a nice woman," Casey Hamblin said.

The scene is just down the block from the scene of two shootings less than two months ago, including a homicide and the case when an officer shot K'aun Green who said he was trying to break up a brawl inside La Victoria.

Green confiscated a gun from the fight before police mistakenly took him for the suspect and shot him four times.