Police investigate fatal shooting in East Oakland

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in East Oakland late Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m. officers were called to the 300 block of 105th Avenue, where they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Firefighters and paramedics also responded to the scene to render aid, however the victim died at the scene, police said.

The investigation into this incident is being led by the department's homicide unit.

The identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed.

Aerial images of the scene showed a yellow tarp in the middle of the street, along with yellow crime scene tape.

After the shooting, people arrived to the crime scene with one woman having to be held back behind the yellow tape.