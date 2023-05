Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead at a residence in Fairfield.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 7:40 a.m. at a home in the 2200 block of Woolner Avenue. Police said a man had died from his injuries before they arrived to the scene.

Featured article

Officers believe that this was an isolated incident.

Police said this is an ongoing and active investigation.