Police investigate flag-burning during Gaza protest

Demonstrators calling for a ceasefire in Gaza clashed Saturday with supporters of Israel, with someone from one side burning one of the other side's flags, El Cerrito police said.

The incident is under investigation because the flag was taken by force, police said.

Protesters and counter-protesters, some of whom had marched from Albany, took over the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Carlson Boulevard for over an hour, police said.

Witnesses or those with video evidence are asked to contact the El Cerrito Police Department at (510) 215-4417 or by email at investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.